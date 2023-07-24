Five arrested for ‘moral policing’ in Kasaragod

July 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Kasaragod

The police took into custody five persons who reportedly attacked a group of youngsters at Melparamba in a suspected case of moral policing.

The arrested have been identified as T.A. Abdul Mansoor, 41, K. Abdul Khader Afique, 37, Mohammad Nisar, 38, Arif B.K., 32, and Syed Afrid, 21, all residents of Melparamba.

The group of youngsters, including three boys and two girls, in a police complaint, said they had gone to Bekal fort in a car to celebrate the birthday of a girl in their group and on their way back had stopped at a hotel at Melparamba to have food. As it was raining, they had stayed inside the car for some time. However, the accused reportedly questioned them. They also detained and assaulted two of the youngsters, according to the complaint.

The police said those arrested were also named accused in other cases.