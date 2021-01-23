Kerala

Five arrested for killing leopard, eating its meat

The accused along with skin and cooked meat of the leopard.  

Forest Department officials arrested five persons here on Friday on charge of trapping and killing a leopard and eating its meat. Mankulam DFO Suhaib said the incident occurred on Wednesday morning. The accused are Mankulam residents Vinod P.K., 45; V.P. Kuriakose, 74; C.S. Binu, 50; Sali Kunjappan, 54; and Vincent, 50. They had set a trap in a private land near the forest at Munipara, Mankulam.

The male leopard, around 6 years old, was trapped on Wednesday morning. They took the animal to Vinod’s house, killed it, and cooked the meat, Mr. Suhaib said. The teeth and skin were found inside the house. “We arrested them following a tip-off,” he said.

Vinod had set the trap and Kuriakose helped him, he added. The other accused joined them in eating the meat.

10 kg meat recovered

Mankulam range officer V.B. Udaya Suryan led the team and arrested all within four hours of receiving the information.

The officials recovered nearly 10 kg of meat from the house, said Mr. Suhaib.

Leopard is listed in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The crime can fetch seven-year imprisonment, said an official. This is the first such reported incident in Kerala.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 12:48:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/five-arrested-for-killing-leopard-eating-its-meat/article33639128.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY