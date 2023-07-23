ADVERTISEMENT

Five arrested for burglaries

July 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Peroorkada police on Sunday arrested five people, including a history-sheeter for various cases of burglaries reported in the city recently.

The police identified the accused as Rajesh alias Kopra Biju of Vattiyoorkavu, Shafeeq of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam, Noufal alias Midhunshah of Vembayam, Shameer of Perumkulam in Kollam, and Anurag of Kulathupuzha in Kollam.

They were caught during investigations into the theft of 12 sovereigns of gold from a house on the Panickers Lane in Mannammoola, and a pair of earrings weighing 0.75 sovereigns of gold and other valuables worth around ₹1 lakh from another house on Padmavilasam Lane nearby.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to official sources, the prime accused Rajesh is accused in nearly 80 theft cases.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US