Five arrested for burglaries

July 23, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Peroorkada police on Sunday arrested five people, including a history-sheeter for various cases of burglaries reported in the city recently.

The police identified the accused as Rajesh alias Kopra Biju of Vattiyoorkavu, Shafeeq of Kalluvathukkal in Kollam, Noufal alias Midhunshah of Vembayam, Shameer of Perumkulam in Kollam, and Anurag of Kulathupuzha in Kollam.

They were caught during investigations into the theft of 12 sovereigns of gold from a house on the Panickers Lane in Mannammoola, and a pair of earrings weighing 0.75 sovereigns of gold and other valuables worth around ₹1 lakh from another house on Padmavilasam Lane nearby.

According to official sources, the prime accused Rajesh is accused in nearly 80 theft cases.

