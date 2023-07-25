Five armed Maoists visit Valathodu in Kannur

July 25, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Kannur

A five-member armed Maoist gang, which included a woman, reportedly visited Valathodu in Ayyankunnu grama panchayat in Kannur on Monday evening. The gang raised slogans.

The Irrity police have taken a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the Maoist members, led by T.P. Moidheen, for taking out the armed march, raising slogans and threatening people. Senior police officers along with the Anti-Naxal squad visited the area. They spoke to the local residents and collected details.

The Maoists reached the area around 5.45 p.m. on Monday and spent over 30 minutes there. They allegedly threatened the local people who tried to inform the police. The Maoist took rice, biscuits, oil and other food materials from a shop there. They visited a house and forced the residents to make tea.

Later, the gang returned to the forest through the Rajagiri route. According to the police, the gang delivered a speech and distributed pamphlets which labelled “Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan as traitors who are trying to abolish ration as per World Bank’s instructions.”

It is for the second time that the visit of Maoists has been reported from the Valathodu region, where the police are creating awareness among the people against the Maoist moment.

