Five accused in abduction case surrenders at police station

Published - August 17, 2024 11:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Five persons who were allegedly involved in the abduction of a gold smuggling racketeer from near the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport a few days ago, surrendered at the Vanchiyoor police station on Saturday.

The police identified the accused as Hakkim, 30, Shafeek, 39, Syed Abdul Salam, 35, Nishad, 33, Maheen, 32, all hailing from Vallakadavu. They were arrested in connection with the abduction of Thirunelveli native Umar during the wee hours of August 14, shortly after his arrival from Singapore.

According to the police, the incident is suspected to be linked to a feud among rivals involved in gold smuggling. The group had purportedly received information about Umar and an accomplice’s attempt to smuggle gold from Singapore. While the accomplice, a Kanyakumari native, carried the gold, Umar was supposed to transport the smuggled gold to an alleged mastermind who is based in Melepalayam, Thirunelveli.

However, the Customs wing at the airport foiled the plan as it detected the presence of the undeclared gold and issued notice for payment of duty to release the goods.

The gang, which abducted Umar when he was travelling on an auto rickshaw, abandoned him near the Overbridge after realising that he did not possess the gold. Umar, along with his accomplice, were taken into custody the next day when they returned to the airport to obtain the gold.

