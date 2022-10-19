Fitch revises Kerala’s outlook to ‘negative’

Fitch Ratings has revised the outlook on Kerala to ‘negative’ from ‘stable,’ while retaining a ‘BB’ rating for the state’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDR).

Fiscal deficits are likely to persist over the medium term, ''leading to a sustained upward trajectory in debt and debt metrics close to our downward rating sensitivity for the 'BB' category'' over the period up to March 31, 2026, the credit ratings agency said in a commentary on its October 2022 rating.

In previous years, Fitch had given the State a 'stable' outlook while affirming the 'BB' rating.

The rating affirmation reflects an expected recovery in the state economy, which will enable Kerala to regain growth momentum, it observed.

''We expect operating deficits to decline relative to revenue over the medium term, while a steady rise in debt between FY22 and FY26 will cover deficits and fund the state's large capital spending programme as it invests to improve its infrastructure and support the economic recovery.''

Kerala's stand-alone credit profile is unchanged at 'bb,' reflecting a combination of a 'mid-range' risk profile and 'bbb' debt-sustainability rating.

The assessment is based on the view that there is ''a moderately low risk'' of the state's ability to cover debt servicing with its operating balance weakening unexpectedly during the 2022-26 period due to lower revenue, higher expenditure, or an unexpected rise in liabilities or debt-servicing requirements.

The state was evaluated across six risk factors, assessed as 'stronger', 'mid-range' or 'weaker.' Revenue robustness has been assessed as 'stronger,' and revenue adjustability as 'weaker.' Other factors are as follows: expenditure sustainability (mid-range), expenditure adjustability (mid-range), liabilities and liquidity robustness (stronger) and liabilities and liquidity flexibility (mid-range).

Ends