Fishing vessels may soon run on LPG

Pliot project at Vizhinjam termed successful

A pilot project to convert kerosene-fuelled fishing boats to cheaper LPG-run ones has given promising results, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said here on Friday.

Speaking after a review of the pilot project in association with Hindustan Petroleum at Vizhinjam here, he said using LPG as fuel would make it more affordable for fishers, besides minimising pollution.

Cost difference

The 10 HP engines used by traditional fishing vessels consume six to 10 litres of kerosene per hour, of which 20% leaks out, polluting the marine environment. Powered by cheaper and cleaner LPG, the engines will require only 2.5 kg of fuel per hour. Besides, one LPG kit can power more than one engine.

Simultaneously, efforts are on to use CNG as fuel for fishing vessels.

Chief General Manager, HP M.P. Ratheeshkumar and South Zone Chief General Manager V.S. Chakravarthy were present to review the pilot project.