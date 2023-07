July 22, 2023 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two fishermen had a narrow escape after the fishing vessel they were navigating rammed the treacherous breakwater at Muthalapozhi. The fishermen, however, identified as Abi and Moitheen, escaped unhurt. The incident happened in the morning. The fishermen failed to control the vessel due to the strong currents at the mouth of the harbour channel and the vessel subsequently rammed the breakwater structure, capsizing the boat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.