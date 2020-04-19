Fishing by small boats to be permitted

As part of the partial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions from April 20, small boats will be permitted to venture into the sea, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

Boats with engine capacity of upto 20 HP and length below 32 feet would be allowed to resume fishing in the first phase, she said at a press meet here on Sunday.

Functional

With this Neendakara and Shaktikulangara harbours would be functional, said the Minister after attending the Harbour Management Committee meeting at Kollam Collectorate.

Auctions will not be held and the price will be decided by the society.

All the boats that will be venturing into the sea are instructed to register with the Fisheries Department and all the vehicles arriving at the harbour to buy fish also require registration.

“Special provision will be arranged for women vendors to get fish and all amenities will be provided to carry out activities related to fishing.

But following the directions and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory,” she said.

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar, Fisheries Deputy Director P.Geethakumari, ACP A.Pradeep Kumar and Matsyafed district manager Manirajan Paillai were also present on the occasion.