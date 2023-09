September 23, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Marine Enforcement squad on Saturday impounded seven country boats for violation of Minimum Legal Size (MLS) for fish. The boats were found loaded with small size sardine during the inspection at Thikkodi fish landing centre. The fishermen who were held for the illegal act were natives of Koyilandy. A report would be submitted to the Fisheries Deputy Director for further action, a press release said.