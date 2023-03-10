Fishing boats destroyed in fire near Vizhinjam

March 10, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Several fishing boats were destroyed in a fire at the Valiyakadappuram beach, near Vizhinjam, on Friday afternoon. At least 15 small fibre boats were gutted and 10 others damaged, the Fire and Rescue Services said. Majority of these boats were up for repairs and were dragged high up from the waterline. Units from the fire station at Vizhinjam battled for over two hours to put out the blaze after they were alerted around 2.30 p.m. They also managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other boats on the beach.

It is assumed that the fire spread to the boats from the nearby grass. What caused it remains a mystery, but officials suspect that it was man-made, either deliberately or unintentionally. The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Two units from the Vizhinjam fire station were pressed into service to put out the fire.