ADVERTISEMENT

Fishing boat with 18 fishermen rescued 

October 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A fishing boat with 18 fish workers that was stranded in the deep sea due to engine trouble was rescued by a Fisheries department boat on Sunday.

Alphonsa, a boat owned by Aloysius of Kalavur, got stranded two nautical miles off Azhikode estuary. The rescue mission initiated action after the Azhikode Fisheries station received a call for help.

A rescue team with two boats from the Fisheries department at Chettuva and Azhikode and a 24X7 functional fisheries station with a Marine Enforcement unit are ready for marine rescue operations, according to Thrissur district Fisheries Deputy Director Suganda Kumari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US