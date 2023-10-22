HamberMenu
Fishing boat with 18 fishermen rescued 

October 22, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A fishing boat with 18 fish workers that was stranded in the deep sea due to engine trouble was rescued by a Fisheries department boat on Sunday.

Alphonsa, a boat owned by Aloysius of Kalavur, got stranded two nautical miles off Azhikode estuary. The rescue mission initiated action after the Azhikode Fisheries station received a call for help.

A rescue team with two boats from the Fisheries department at Chettuva and Azhikode and a 24X7 functional fisheries station with a Marine Enforcement unit are ready for marine rescue operations, according to Thrissur district Fisheries Deputy Director Suganda Kumari.

