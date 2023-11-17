HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishing boat operators seek substantial reduction in licence fee 

November 17, 2023 02:08 am | Updated 02:08 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The Fisheries department and boat and traditional canoe owners are at loggerheads over the hike in registration fee. Boat owners have sought the intervention of the the Central and State governments in the matter.

The Fisheries department and boat and traditional canoe owners are at loggerheads over the hike in registration fee. Boat owners have sought the intervention of the the Central and State governments in the matter. | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

Fishing boat operators have appealed to the Fisheries department to roll back its recent order hiking the licence fee of small boats to ensure the financial viability of operating them, which are a means of livelihood to thousands of small-time fishermen in the State.

All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association general secretary Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal said small fishing boats, measuring 35 to 45 feet and jointly owned by four to five fishermen, were gradually converted into mechanised vessels once they were outmoded. These boats are then fitted with 100 to 120 HP engines to venture into waters between 12 nautical miles.

The boats are operated by the owners themselves. They venture out on a daily basis and return with small quantities of catch, enough to sustain their daily lives. These boats, numbering around 200 now, are operated by traditional fishermen.

The licence fee for such boats is at par with big fishing boats. Earlier, the annual licence fee was ₹2,700 annually. Now, rate has been hiked to ₹26,700, an increase of 1,000%.

The boat owners have also been ordered to pay ₹90,000 in case of late payment of licence fee. This new step by the department is uncalled for, financially unviable, and spells the death knell for boats, said Mr. Kalapurackal.

Boat operators said the department should take a look at the fee and licence rates in other States. They allow concessions up to ₹1 lakh in sales tax on diesel for fishing boats every year.

Related Topics

fishing industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.