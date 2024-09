A fishing boat from Ponnani caught fire at mid-sea on Sunday. As many as 45 fishers on board the vessel escaped without any major injuries. A few of them suffered minor burns.

The fire on the boat named ‘Al Khairat’ started from the engine as it was readying to return after the day’s fishing. The workers quenched the fire using the water stored on the boat.

The boat was towed to Chettuva, where the fishers were given first aid.