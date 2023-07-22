Fishing boat, 50 workers rescued from sea 

July 22, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thrissur

A fishing boat with 50 workers, which was stuck in the sea after the engine of the boat developed trouble, was rescued on Saturday.

The fisheries department boat rescued Kavadi, a boat owned by Aravindakshan of Valappad, which ventured to the sea from Chettuva for fishing. The engine of the boat developed trouble at 19 nautical miles away from Vadanappily. There were 50 fish workers in the boat.

A 24-hour Marine Enforcement unit and two rescue boats are ready for rescue operations in the district, according to District Fisheries Deputy Director K.T. Anitha.

