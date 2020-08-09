Fishing banned till August 12 in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 August 2020 23:27 IST

Sea erosion severe along coast

Fishing activities in district has been banned till Wednesday, August 12, given the possibility of inclement weather along the Kerala coast.

The district administration has directed fishers not to venture out to sea till Wednesday due to a weather alert that strong winds are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka shores, and Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, coastal erosion continues to be severe along coastal Thiruvananthapuram. Several houses at Shangumughom sustained partial damage on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, 37 houses have been fully destroyed and 218 partially damaged in the district. As many as 583 people have been evacuated to camps.

The heavy rainfall and wind that lashed the capital city uprooted trees at Pangode, Karamana, Kalady and Palayam.

People residing along river banks have been asked to be vigilant with water being released from the Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams.

All four shutters of the Neyyar dam are open at 35 cm each. The water level in the dam stood at 82.12 metres (full reservoir level (FRL) is 84.75 metres) at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Two of the four shutters of the Peppara dam are open by 15 cm each. The water level in the dam stood at 107.15 metres (FRL, 107.50 m) on Sunday evening. Two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam are raised by 50 cm each and another, by 80 cm. Water level in the dam stands at 46.30 metres (FRL, 46.60 metres).