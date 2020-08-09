Fishing banned till August 12 in capital

Fishing activities in district has been banned till Wednesday, August 12, given the possibility of inclement weather along the Kerala coast.
The district administration has directed fishers not to venture out to sea till Wednesday due to a weather alert that strong winds are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka shores, and Lakshadweep.
Meanwhile, coastal erosion continues to be severe along coastal Thiruvananthapuram. Several houses at Shangumughom sustained partial damage on Sunday.
So far, 37 houses have been fully destroyed and 218 partially damaged in the district. As many as 583 people have been evacuated to camps.
The heavy rainfall and wind that lashed the capital city uprooted trees at Pangode, Karamana, Kalady and Palayam.
People residing along river banks have been asked to be vigilant with water being released from the Neyyar, Aruvikkara and Peppara dams.
All four shutters of the Neyyar dam are open at 35 cm each. The water level in the dam stood at 82.12 metres (full reservoir level (FRL) is 84.75 metres) at 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Two of the four shutters of the Peppara dam are open by 15 cm each. The water level in the dam stood at 107.15 metres (FRL, 107.50 m) on Sunday evening. Two shutters of the Aruvikkara dam are raised by 50 cm each and another, by 80 cm. Water level in the dam stands at 46.30 metres (FRL, 46.60 metres).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath