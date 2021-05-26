Fishing banned in Kerala till further notice

Fishing activities along the Kerala coast have been prohibited till further notice given the possibility of strong winds, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Wednesday.

Citing an India Meteorological Department weather alert, the KSDMA said the Kerala coast is likely to be lashed by winds touching 40-50 kmph speeds. The IMD has put all districts except Malappuram, Wayanad and Kasaragod on yellow alert on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday given the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.