Kerala

Fishers to stage ‘nirahara sadya’ today

Fishers will stage a protest with empty banana leaves on Thiruvonam day on Thursday at Vizhinjam as part of the ongoing agitation against the international seaport project.

The ‘nirahara sadya’ will be organised in protest against the neglect shown by the authorities to the plight of the fisher community, the church-led action council said.

Fishers had been organising a relay fast at the protest venue outside the port gates. The State government had allowed a pall of gloom to settle over the Onam celebrations by betraying the working class, it said.


