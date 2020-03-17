Fishers to press for razing resort

Alappuzha

17 March 2020 23:44 IST

Implementation of SC order to demolish Kapico

The Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi (TUCI) will organise a convention demanding the implementation of the Supreme Court order to demolish the Kapico resort, illegally constructed by Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited, on Nediyathuruthu island in Vembanad Lake.

The convention will be held at Panavally, near here, on April 19.

Petitions

Vedi president Charles George said here on Tuesday that petitions had been submitted to the Chief Secretary and District Collector for razing 54 cottages built by Kapico.

Vembanad Lake has shrunk to 12,000 hectares from 42,000 hectares in 50 years and action should be taken against illegal constructions.

Environmentalists, fishermen organisations’ leaders and others would attend the convention.

The Supreme Court on January 10, 2020 observed that the constructions had violated coastal and environmental regulations.

In 2007, Kapico bought the 11.5-acre island and constructed 54 villas and a main block over a period of six years.

The project, however, changed the life of fisher families in the area after licensed stake nets were removed for the construction of the resort.

After the families lost their livelihood, they filed a petition in a local court in Cherthala in 2008 demanding that the villas constructed in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Act on the island be demolished.

The petition also sought damages and restoration of nets. However, the initial plea was dismissed.

A long-drawn legal fight ensued. The vedi and others impleaded in the case. In 2013, the Kerala High Court ordered the demolition of the Kapico resort along with the illegal structures constructed by Vaamika Resorts on Vettila Thuruthu, also in Vemband Lake, in 2013.

This was challenged by Kapico in the Supreme Court.