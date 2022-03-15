Fishers to launch state-wide protests

Hit by the hike in fuel prices and many boats losing licence after the joint inspection of Fisheries, Civil Supplies and Matsyafed officials, fishers will launch statewide agitation demanding immediate measures to address the crisis. According to traditional fishers, civil supplies department has brought down the quantity of subsidised kerosene citing scarcity due to limited allocation from the central pool. They also allege conspiracy behind denying license to hundreds of boats after the inspection to issue permits and the subsidised fuel is hardly enough to operate the boats. “They are not supplying kerosene despite having stock and many of us are struggling without fuel with spot subsidy. While a kilogram of mackerel will fetch us only Rs 30, we have to spend Rs 106 for kerosene and Rs 94 diesel. Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation will be conducting a sit-in protest in front of secretariat on March 17 with empty kerosene cans,” said Jackson Pollayil, president. While the fishers want to solve the issue at the earliest, they also demand the immediate implementation of a 60 crore-subsidy scheme announced two years back. “It was announced in the last budget presented by Thomas Issac, but no step was taken to implement it. The authorities are coming up with technical reasons and there are also some interdepartmental conflicts between Fisheries and Civil Supplies. We have already suffered significant losses and if this continues we will not be able to survive,” he adds. The fishers also point out that Kerala is the only state that is not supporting the sector while neighbouring States are providing fuel at a subsidised rate. Fisheries Department had recently conducted a one-day joint inspection of vessels and engines using kerosene as fuel in all nine coastal districts to issue permits. After the inspection only engines bought within the last 10 years were issued permits and the license of several boats were cancelled. “Fishers in the traditional sector use engines for a longer duration and denying us permit based on the date of purchase will only add to our woes. We have reduced the number of trips of late and some boats are not even venturing into the sea as they can’t afford the fuel. We need redressal measures at the earliest,” says K.Andrews, fisher.