Fishers to hold Statewide protests demanding grievance redressal

The joint front of fishers in the mechanised sector will organise Statewide protests on Tuesday (September 24) demanding immediate redressal of their grievances. At a press meet held at Kollam on Saturday, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association said that the State government has been introducing conditions and legislations to destroy the sector on a daily basis.

“Other States, except Kerala, are providing subsidy to all fishing vessels operating on diesel, kerosene, and petrol. The mechanised sector is offering employment to lakhs of people and contributes several crores to the government exchequer as fuel tax and GST every day. But the government has been neglecting us and we will be organising marches and dharnas in all coastal districts to mark our protest against this injustice,” said the association leaders. “Representatives of all political parties and unions in the fisheries sector will participate in this protest,” they said.

Lower license fee

One of their demands is to lower license fee of boats like neighbouring States. “We also want them to withdraw the decision not to renew licenses for 8-year-old plywood boats, 12-year-old wooden boats, and 15-year-old steel boats. Instead of checking their age, fitness should be considered, as every year we spent lakhs to renovate the boats,” said association president Peter Mathias.

They also alleged that the Fisheries department seizes the entire catch even if the amount of juvenile fish is minimal. “Catch is fishers’ right and we want the injustice of seizing it to end. When legal action is initiated against the trawlers for alleged violations, it is the Fisheries department officials who prepare the chargesheet and decide the punishment. This illegal practice should be stopped,” they said. The association leaders added that instead of the current system, the department should follow the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) recommendation that juvenile catch should not exceed 50%.

Migrant labourers

They also pointed out that insurance cover for the crafts is provided to the traditional sector only. “Revoke the decision to increase welfare fund contribution from ₹4,500 to ₹9,000 for boats below 20 meters in length. For boats above 20 meters in length, levy only 9 months’ welfare contribution like other vessels. Also, all benefits should be ensured to migrant labourers who work in boats that pay welfare fund contributions in case of accident or death,” they added.

