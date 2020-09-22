Fishers’ Statewide protest on Oct. 15

KOLLAM

22 September 2020

Centre asked to withdraw three regulations that affect their livelihood

Fishers under the National Fishworkers’ Forum [NFF] will organise a Statewide protest on October 15 demanding the withdrawal of three key Central regulations — two in the draft stage, one already notified — that pose threat to their livelihood. The fishers say that the Centre has come up with new laws in the past six months, using the COVID-19 situation as a ruse to avoid consultations with stakeholders. “Some are of particular concern to the fisherfolk of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. Fishers from all three places will come together, simultaneously launching the protests at fish landing centres and harbours,” says T. Peter, general secretary, NFF.

No translations

The fishers allege that the Draft National Fisheries Policy was put up in the public domain during the national lockdown, making it impossible for the community members to discuss its implication. Also, translations of the draft in regional languages are not available. Fishers find it difficult to comprehend the content.

According to the NFF, the draft policy takes away the rights of the traditional fishers engaged in capture fisheries and promotes privatisation of resources and culture fisheries. The community also opposes the Draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Act, 2020. “We want amendments to the Act after considering the inputs of all natural resource-dependent groups, including fishers,” he says.

Shipping corridor

Another demand is that the shipping corridor off the Kollam coast be pushed beyond the 500 m depth and the government conduct a study of the ship-boat collisions on the Indian coast. The shipping corridor off the Kollam coast cuts through Kollam Parappu (Quilon bank), a rich fishing ground. A lot of trawlers, large mesh gill net boats and fishers who use hook and line from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu operate in the area, making it one of the busiest points in the west coast.

According to the NFF, around 25,000 fishermen depend on the Quilon bank and the corridor poses a serious threat to their livelihood. “Ideally the corridor should be located beyond 500 metres so that our livelihood is protected. Though fishing is not prohibited in the corridor, the stretch will become very risky for fishers.”

The NFF leaders also point out that the corridor has been notified as ‘recommendatory’ rather than mandatory, making the situation complicated. “How can the corridor that is supposed to avoid accidents and loss of lives be recommendatory? It should also be noted that the corridor was notified on July 2, 2020 and came into effect on August 1, right in the middle of the pandemic,” he adds.