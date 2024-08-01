ADVERTISEMENT

Fishers stage protest march in Alappuzha

Published - August 01, 2024 07:07 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Fishers under the aegis of Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation on Thursday staged a protest march to the fisheries deputy director office in Alappuzha alleging that authorities were preventing inland fishers from fishing, destroying their fishing gear, and imposing unjust punishments.

The protest was inaugurated by federation State president P.P. John. He urged the government to amend the Kerala Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Act and stop harassing those who catch fish using nets provided by the Kerala State Co-operative Federation for Fisheries Development (Matsyafed).

Federation general secretary Babu Liyons, office-bearers Jolly Antony, T.M. Sathyan, and others spoke.

