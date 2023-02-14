HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishers stage protest alleging government apathy to their concerns

February 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The LDF government has been neglecting fishers and their attitude is evident in the new budget, AICC member Bindu Krishna has said.

She was inaugurating a protest organised by the Matsyathozhilali Congress Kollam district committee on Tuesday. “Apart from deceiving the community through promises, the government has never taken any step in their favour. The fishers are now forced to buy fuel from the black market, as the government has failed to address the issue. The catch they get is hardly enough to cover operational costs. If this neglect continues, strong agitations will be launched,” she said.

Matsyathozhilali Congress district president Biju Lukose presided over the function while A.C. Jose, N. Marian, F. Alexander, R. Krishnadas, and J. Sebastian, also participated in the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.