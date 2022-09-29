Fishers should be prepared to learn new technology: Abdurahiman

Fisheries Minister inaugurates the QSS Neelima flat complex built for fishers at Pallithottam

Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman visiting the QSS Neelima flat complex at Pallithottam in Kollam on Thursday after inaugurating the housing projects under the Punargeham fishermen rehabilitation scheme. | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

Timely changes are essential in the fishing sector, said Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman here on Thursday.

He was inaugurating the QSS Neelima flat complex at Pallithottam, a major housing project completed under the Punargeham fisher rehabilitation scheme.

“Fishers should be prepared to learn new technology and go for safter methods. The State government is providing 10 new vessels to meet the needs of deep sea fishing. The aim is to provide more facilities for deep sea fishing and increase the revenue,” said the Minister.

Mr. Abdurahiman added that a proposal to provide insurance for boats, nets, vessels is under consideration. “Operating cost can be controlled by opting for diesel or petrol engines as the price of kerosene is rising,” he said.

The flat complex to rehabilitate the fishers was constructed spending ₹13.51 crore. All units have two bedrooms, hall, kitchen and toilet with a total area of 500 sq ft.

M. Mukesh, MLA, who presided over the function, said that the support offered by everyone from Chief Minister to the department officials and the coastal residents was invaluable in completing the project.

“The government has ensured safe housing for the fishers in Pallithottam and similar projects are progressing in other districts as well,” said Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J.Chinchu Rani, who was the chief guest.

The Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC) was in charge of construction and the flat keys were handed over to beneficiaries at the event.

The Kollam Corpoartion is constructing 65 more flats in the area for those engaged in allied activities.

N. K Premachandran, MP, Mayor Prasanna Ernst, former Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, Punargeham State coordinator S. Santhosh Kumar and Additional Director of Fisheries N. S. Srilu also spoke on the occasion.