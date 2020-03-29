Fishers seek govt. intervention

Traditional fishers have demanded immediate government intervention in addressing problems associated with supply chain, affecting the livelihood of many.

Despite fish falling under the essential commodity list, the fishers are struggling to market their catch due to various restrictions.

“Fishing should be regulated, not banned as a total ban will create many issues in coastal areas.

Fisheries Department and Matsyafed should ensure fair price for the catch,” said T.Peter, general secretary, National Fishworkers' Forum (NFF).

NFF had earlier appealed to the Centre to devise immediate economic and social security measures for the unorganised workers as part of comprehensive steps to address COVID -19.

Since the lockdown has already affected the livelihood of those dependent on fishing and allied activities, Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation has demanded a special economic package for the fishing community.

“ The Centre should provide a allowance of monthly ₹10,000 for three months for fishers,” added Mr.Peter.