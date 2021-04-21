Fishers seek a study into catch ‘drought’

Kochi

21 April 2021 19:05 IST

Pre-monsoon season has seen a severe shortage in pelagic fish catch, affecting livelihoods

Fishers have said that there is a ‘drought-like’ situation in the fishing sector, with pelagic fish catch falling drastically this season. “The fish scarcity has never been so severe,” said Jackson Pollayil of the National Fish Workers’ Forum, calling on the Union and State governments to undertake a scientific investigation into the phenomenon that has left thousands of fishers in dire straits.

The period just before monsoon is when fishers catch the bulk of pelagic fish. But this season has seen a severe shortage of fish, resulting in the fishing community suffering extensive losses, he said. “The government must study the cause for the fall in catch as well as on the methods and vessels being used by fishers,” he added.

‘Social catastrophe’

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, a trade union of traditional fishers, said the COVID-19-induced lockdown and subsequent restrictions had delivered a big blow to fishers who make a living by day-to-day operations. The rising cost of fuel and the restricted fishing days have been huge setbacks in the recent times.

He said the government should address the issues of sustainability, livelihood, and marketing of the catch. The issue of a severe fall in catch should be addressed. He claimed that oil sardine landing during 2019-20 had fallen to about 35,000 tonnes. This is a ‘social catastrophe’ and a serious livelihood issue, he added.

Trawling ban

Meanwhile, the All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association has written to the Union government that the move to extend the monsoon trawling ban, usually in place from June 1 and July 31, to 61 days would severely affect the mechanised fishing sector. The fishing ban for a ‘long period’ of 61 days would worsen the already precarious financial position of more than 3.5 lakh people directly and indirectly engaged in this sector, the boat operators said.

The Union government had reduced the ban period to 47 days on appeal from the fishing community but the Kerala government extended it to 52 days last year. The ban came immediately after the restrictions imposed by the State to prevent the spread of COVID-19.