Fishers protest against port continues

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest launched by fishermen and their families against the Vizhinjam seaport continued on the fifth day on Saturday with protesters forcing their way into the construction site. Though it was announced by the representatives of fishermen that the conciliatory meet held on Friday was satisfactory and effective, the protest venue witnessed no sign of truce with protesters rallying to the entrance of the port in the morning.

The fishermen from Vizhinjam parish flocked to the protest venue on Saturday. The protesters also hoisted the flag inside the site after barging into the port premises. The protesters who managed to get inside the port through the service road also broke open the lock of the gate.

R. Christudas, Auxiliary Bishop of the Latin Catholic Church, told the media that any talk without stopping the construction of the port would not be fructified.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil told The Hindu that an inter-departmental talk would be held on Monday which would discuss the issues raised by the fishermen while maintaining that the work on the project cannot be terminated at any cost. The protesters were demanding that a discussion be chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the issues of fishermen. Meanwhile, support had poured in from Kozhikode diocese and Idukki and Kottayam districts for the cause of fishermen on Saturday.