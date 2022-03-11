Fishers not very impressed by Budget

The allocation of ₹240.60 crore is woefully inadequate

Caught between the dip in catch and hike in fuel prices, the Fisheries sector seems least impressed by the Budgetary allocation of ₹240.60 crore for various schemes.

Though the outlay is ₹37 crore more compared to previous year and it offers 75% grants to procure modern communication equipment and ensure sea safety measures, traditional fishers feel the Budget holds no promises for them.

“Only a small percentage of fishers are engaged in deep-sea fishing and require these modern gadgets. The Budget has set aside ₹16 crore for Punargeham housing project and ₹72 crore for infrastructure development and human resource development of fishers. The allocation is highly inadequate,” says Jackson Pollayil, president, Kerala Swatantra Matsyathozhilali Federation.

While ₹50 lakh is allocated to Kerala Aqua Ventures International Limited (KAVIL) for Fish Seed Certification, the outlay for ornamental fish farming has been enhanced to ₹5 crore. Project coordinators appointed on internship basis will be given a stipend of ₹30,000 per month as part of Aquaculture Extension Service Programme and an amount of ₹7.11 crore is allocated for this scheme.

According to Peter Mathias, president, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association, the only positive feature in the Budget is the proposal to set up Solar-Small Wind Hybrid Power System on pilot basis in fishing boats engaged in deep water fishing. The scheme will be extended based on successful demonstration and evaluation of the project.

“Right now, we need immediate fuel subsidies to survive. Though there is no guarantee about the feasibility of the hybrid power project, if we can develop a cheaper alternative, the sector will immensely benefit from it,” he says.