Fishers hopeful as day one after trawl ban brings bountiful catch

Rich harvest of karikadi and kazhanthan sparks the hopes of a good season among the fisher community

August 01, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOLLAM

Navamy Sudhish
The karikadi harvest from the Kollam waters at the Sakthikulangara harbour on the first day after this year’s trawling ban period. | Photo Credit: SURESHKUMAR C

With trawlers bringing home huge volumes of marine shrimp on the first day after the annual trawl ban, the mechanised sector in Kerala has resumed operations on a happy note.

The rich harvest of karikadi (marine shrimp) and kazhanthan (jhinga shrimp) sparked the hopes of a good season among the fisher community. While many of them ventured into the sea without much hope after the annual fishing holiday, the massive catch on the first day alleviated their anxieties.

“The depletion of marine resources and the poor monsoon had left us worried. But we were relieved after noticing the presence of shoals in many parts. Since we could net a good catch today, we are expecting a smooth season with good business in the coming days too,” said Eldose, a fisher.

The boats had touched waters after 52 days, bringing the buzz back on all major harbours and fish landing centres across the State. Boat operators said one kilogram of karikadi was sold for around ₹80 and the same quantity of kazhanthan fetched nearly ₹180.

While it was shrimp for small and medium trawlers, big ones brought kilimeen (pink perch), a widely liked variety. “Today we sold kilimeen for ₹50-60, which is low compared to previous years. The species was earlier captured by trawlers only and during the ban it was rare. But now the use of illegal nets is common and the fish is available most times. We feel this may have impacted the price as it used to fetch over ₹80. Similarly, there is a dip in the price of marine shrimp also which is not a promising sign for us,” said Peter Mathias, president, All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association.

While most were upbeat about the catch, some seemed sceptical. “Heavy rain is the most favourable condition for shrimps and without that we can’t expect a bumper harvest. The migratory shrimp can disappear any day in this weather,” said Gomez, a fisherman.

They were also awaiting the return of the fishing vessels that had ventured into deep sea to cast their nets for species such as squid, cuttlefish, and lizard fish. “We can’t say for sure the season will be great. Today’s catch was good, but we will get a clearer picture only after three or four days,” he said.

