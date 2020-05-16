Fishers fume over stimulus package

The National Fishworkers Forum (NFF) has expressed deep disappointment over the economic stimulus package announced by the Central government for the fisheries sector.

In a pressnote issued here, NFF said the package had let down fish workers, workers in allied sectors, migrant fishers and fish vendors who had been rendered jobless by the lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the government, while announcing measures to promote prawn farming and fisheries exports, had offered nothing for the fisherfolk to stave off deprivation and starvation.

The pressnote observed that the free ration announced by the Centre had also bypassed the fisherfolk since most of them were in the APL list.

NFF national general secretary T. Peter and State president Jackson Pollayil urged the government to sanction an assistance of ₹10,000 each for fishermen families for the next three months in view of the suspension of fishing operations due to the pandemic and the impending trawling ban during the monsoon period.