Fishers flag concerns over subsidies

September 12, 2023

With the G20 summit committing to ensure positive outcomes at the upcoming 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13), fishing community has once again flagged their concerns over the MC12 proposal to curb fishing subsidies.

According to stakeholders, the WTO Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies adopted on June 17, 2022 will negatively impact the fisheries sector and put the livelihood of fishers and those engaged in allied activities at stake. “The efforts to ratify the proposal can lead to serious setbacks in the Indian fisheries sector as it’s part of a strategy to loot our deep sea resources. While many countries have made major advances in the sector, deep sea fishing is still in its infancy in India. All the developed countries have been giving substantial subsidies making their fishing sector the most hi-tech over the years and now they plan to restrict us,” said All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association president Peter Mathias.

While the fishers point out how the proposal is not compatible with developing countries, they also fear that it will help some countries to monopolise the sector. “We have been struggling to survive for a while and this move will render lakhs of fishers jobless. Instead of protecting the vulnerable community, they are trying to destroy us. At present, many States are considering projects to promote deep sea fishing and this will ruin our future prospects. We hope the authorities will realise the truth and step back from ratifying the pact,” says Sebastian, a fisher.

According to Jackson Pollayil, president of Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation, traditional fishers will be deeply affected by the agreement. “Traditional fishers are heavily dependent on these subsidies, especially with the depletion of marine resources. Apart from fuel subsidies, assistance to buy fishing gear and loans help the community a lot,” he says.

The fishers feel that the pact will be a fatal blow from which they will not be able to recover. “Many boats have already stopped venturing into the sea due to multiple factors. There is no doubt that the traditional sector will fall into pieces without the subsidies,” he says.

