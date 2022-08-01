Kerala

Fishers demand stringent action against juvenile fishing

The first fishing boat that returned to the Kalamukku fish landing centre near Kochi on Monday after the trawl ended on Sunday midnight. The boat had a small catch of threadfin breams. H. Vibhu | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU
Special Correspondent KOCHI August 01, 2022 19:11 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 19:11 IST

Independent fishers’ union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi has appealed to State Fisheries Minister V. Abdurahiman to initiate stringent action against juvenile fishing.

The appeal said that there has been an abundance of juvenile sardines and mackerals off the coast of Kerala as the rainy season has set in. However, these precious fishes are caught and sold for around ₹10 a kg to fishmeal and feed factories.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The appeal from the fishers’ union said lorries taking loads of juveniles should be brought under strict checks and all fishing activities should be banned for two weeks to prevent catching of juveniles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The State government has fixed minimum legal sizes (MLS) for more than 50 commercially important species. The MLS for sardines is 10 cm and for mackerals 14 cm.

Convene meeting

The appeal to the Minister also said that a meeting of the fishermen’s unions and the fisheries management committee, which looked after the welfare of the fishers and also looked into resource conservation, should be convened immediately to discuss the issue.

Karikadi harvest at the Sakthikulangara harbour in Kollam on the first day after this year’s trawl ban period. C. Sureshkumar | Photo Credit: C. SURESHKUMAR

There should also be a ban on the use of pelagic nets on boats as part of the conservation measures, the appeal added.

In the meanwhile, the first of the boats that launched fishing operations after 52 days of trawl ban returned to the Kalamukku fish landing centre near Kochi on Monday afternoon with a small catch of threadfin breams. Though the fish variety is caught in abundance immediately after the trawl ban, the catch this time has not been substantial.

Rough sea alert

Meanwhile, fishers have been warned against venturing into sea on account of the current rough sea conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...