Fishers clash at Chaliyam

Kozhikode

05 July 2020 23:35 IST

Two groups of local fishermen clashed at the Chaliyam fish landing centre here on Sunday.

Tension prevailed in the area when a section of fishers opposed the alleged attempts of another group to venture into the sea ignoring the warning of the Fisheries Department.

The fishermen who blocked the attempt alleged that the other group was ignoring the alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department over the possibility of rough weather conditions.

Norm violations

They also accused the other group of violating physical- distancing norms and other curbs introduced along the coastal area for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Police personnel deployed from various stations soon brought the situation under control. Some of the fishers sustained minor injuries in the police action. They were admitted to the government hospital at Chaliyam. They alleged that the police had manhandled them without understanding the issue.

Case against 10

A case has been registered against more than 10 people for obstructing the police and violating COVID-19 protocol.

A few days ago, there was a similar incident in which the local fishermen foiled the attempt of some of the boat owners to resume fishing with the support of migrant workers. Following a complaint, the police had put the migrant workers in quarantine. The area had been tense after the incident.