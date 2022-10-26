Fishermen’s strike at Vizhinjam enters the 100th day today

They will lay siege to the port from land and sea marking the day and as part of intensifying the stir against the port project

They will lay siege to the port from land and sea marking the day and as part of intensifying the stir against the port project

The fishermen’s strike against the Vizhinjam international port spearheaded by the Latin Archdiocese, Thiruvananthapuram, will enter the 100th day on Thursday.

Marking the centesimal day of protest, the fishermen will lay siege to the port from land and sea on Thursday as part of intensifying the strike against the port project. The indefinite strike launched by the fishermen in front of the Secretariat on July 20 snowballed into a major crisis for the port developer on August 16 with the protesters shifting the strike venue from the Secretariat to the port entrance, stalling the port work.

Months after stalling the work of the port, the situation remains fluid with the State government and Latin church failing to arrive at a solution. Though the State government agreed to all the demands raised by the fishermen except for the demand of stalling the work, the fishermen refused to budge from their stance till the State government stalls the port work, which according to fishermen, aggravated the erosion along the coastal areas of the capital.

Although the State government announced a panel to hold a study to ascertain the impact of the port work on the shoreline of Thiruvananthapuram, the fishermen rejected the panel saying an expert committee without the representation of the fishermen’s community will not be agreed upon. The High Court had asked the State government to provide full protection to the port construction acting on a petition by the port developer.

However, the State failed to provide a peaceful atmosphere for the concessionaire company to resume work. On Thursday, the fishermen will take out a march of fishing vessels from Muthalapozhi harbour to the Vizhinam port site. At the same time, protest meetings will be organised at Vizhinjam and Mullur.