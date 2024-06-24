Fishermen write to NITI Aayog, raise concern over deep-sea fishing policy

The All India Deep Sea Fisher’s Association has joined other stakeholders in raising apprehensions with NITI Aayog on the deep-sea fishing policy being contemplated by the government.

In a letter to the planning body addressed to senior advisers, the fishers’ union, citing a report of the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC), said the current strength of vessels in themselves could not be supported at sustainable levels.

The letter cited a recent meeting of NITI Aayog officials with the community of scientists on the induction of more modern, large vessels for “monopolies”. It said there were already around a thousand small boats operated by Indian fishermen in the deep sea. With the IOTC pointing to unsustainable levels of boat operations, it will be a “disaster” to allow the entry of more vessels into the sector.

These concerns on the subject, said the fishermen, were raised at an online meeting convened by the Union Fisheries department in June 2023. But they are yet to be addressed. In their opposition to the Dr. Meena Kumar Committee report, fishermen had raised the same objections whereas the Murari Commission called for modernisation of operations in the deep-sea sector.

Under these circumstances, “it is deplorable and unacceptable for us” that big vessels owned by big houses getting inducted into this sector as it will affect the sustainability and livelihood of the fisherfolk. The fishermen also called for a meeting with them before a decision was taken in this regard.

A group of 28 citizens concerned, including marine scientists, boat owners, and fishermen’s union representatives had written to the Central government last year pointing out that they were not in favour of allowing partnership firms, private and public limited companies, and corporations to enter the fishing sector as there was already over-capitalisation with the existing fleet.

The new entries will seriously impact the livelihood of fishers. The guidelines of the government do not mention the number of Indian-flagged vessels that are already fishing in the high seas beyond the exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles or the precarious state of the major offshore tuna stocks published by the IOTC.