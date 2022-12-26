Fishermen warned against venturing into sea on Tuesday

December 26, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Fishermen have been warned against going out into the sea off the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Tuesday. The warning issued by the India Meteorological department said that there were chances of the weather turning rough in the sea on these two days. Coast of Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and the western coast of Sri Lanka too were likely to experience heavy winds ranging from 45 to 55 km per hour, the warning added. Those living in areas which might be affected by the rough seas should relocate as per the instructions of the authorities. Fishermen have also been asked to secure their boats in safe areas with proper distance between the boats to avoid collisions and subsequent accident. Fishing gear too should be protected from the rough weather conditions, the warning added. People have been warned against going out into the beaches and leisure trips into the sea.