HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fishermen warned against going to sea on Tuesday

December 26, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen have been warned against going out into the sea off the coast of Kerala and Lakshadweep on Tuesday. The warning issued by the India Meteorological department said that there were chances of the weather turning rough in the sea on these two days. Coast of Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and the western coast of Sri Lanka too were likely to experience heavy winds ranging from 45 to 55 km per hour, the warning added. Those living in areas which might be affected by the rough seas should relocate as per the instructions of the authorities. Fishermen have also been asked to secure their boats in safe areas with proper distance between the boats to avoid collisions and subsequent accident. Fishing gear too should be protected from the rough weather conditions, the warning added. People have been warned against going out into the beaches and leisure trips into the sea.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.