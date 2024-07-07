GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fishermen urge government to address threat to Indian seafood exports

Published - July 07, 2024 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen have urged the government to address the threat to Indian seafood exports from continuing restrictions imposed by the United States in the name of turtle excluder device (TED). TED is a contraption that allows sea turtles to escape fishing nets when caught.

The issue has been raised repeatedly by the Southern Shrimp Alliance in the U.S. It was reflective of the narrow financial interests of the shrimp body, said Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi, an independent trade union of fishermen, in Kochi.

The U.S. had imposed restrictions since 2019 in the name of protecting sea turtles. The TED issue was repeatedly raised despite sea turtles not being under threat of being caught in most of the trawling grounds off the Indian coast, said the Vedi.

Only the Orissa coast has a concentration of sea turtles. But the State had imposed a ban on trawling during the sea turtle spawning season, said Charles George of the fishermen’s union. He said there had been no reports of sea turtles being caught in fishing nets off the Kerala coast.

The trade ban had plunged several seafood processors into financial trouble and some had shut down. Mr. George said sea-caught shrimp accounted for around ₹2,000 crore in the entire shrimp export basket worth ₹67,000 crore. But, other importers such as China, Japan, and the European Union countries bought Indian shrimp at lower rates because of the U.S. restrictions.

The State and Union governments must act to protect the interests of the shrimp industry and local fishermen. But the governments had been lackadaisical in their approach, he said.

