Kerala

Fishermen told not to venture into sea today

The district administration has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on Monday as strong winds are likely along the Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.

District Collector Navjot Khosa referred to an India Meteorological Department alert which said that 40-50 kmph winds are likely along these coasts till Monday.

The district administration has also advised the coastal communities to remain watchful as waves up to 3-3.3-m high are likely to lash Kerala coast till Monday night. Fishermen have been directed to ensure that their equipment and boats kept on the beaches are properly secured.


