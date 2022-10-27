Fishermen set fire to a fishing vessel, attack media persons as Vizhinjam stir completes 100 days

Protesters storm into port construction site after breaking open the main gate, throw police barricade into the sea

The hundredth day of the protest against the Vizhinjam international seaport by fishermen, spearheaded by the Thiruvananthapuram Archdiocese of the Catholic Church (Latin rite), witnessed unruly scenes and violence on Thursday.

The protest march taken out by fishermen from Muthalapozhi to Vizhinjam turned restive in the morning itself with protesters setting fire to a fishing vessel at sea.

The protesters, who stormed into the port construction site after breaking open the main gate, threw the police barricade erected at the site, into the sea. The protesters then unleashed violence against media persons who were present at the area. They tried to manhandle the media crew and damaged their cameras. The police’s attempt to record the footage of the violence led to a skirmish between the fishermen and the law enforcers.

As part of intensifying their protest, the fishermen laid siege to the port from the sea and land. Though a large posse of police has been deployed in the area, they remained mute spectators as protesters stormed into the construction site pushing aside the police barricades. The police intervened when the photographer deputed by the police was manhandled by the fishermen, leading to a faceoff between the police and the protesters.

The fishermen had begun their protest against the port in front of the Secretariat on July 20 and shifted the venue to the port entrance on August 16, stalling the work. The strike poses a major crisis for the port developer, Adani Group. The situation still remains fluid with the State government and the Latin Church that is heading the stir failing to arrive at a solution.

Fishers lay siege to the port and the sea at Vizhinjam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

Though the State government has reportedly agreed to all the demands raised by the fishermen, except the demand for stopping the port work, the fishermen have refused to call off the stir. The fishermen allege that the port work has aggravated coastal erosion in the capital district.

‘Impractical demands’

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said the protesters were trying to make the area a battleground by raising impractical demands. The State had agreed to all their demands, except the one for stopping the port work.

Attack condemned

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists Thiruvananthapuram district committee condemned the attack on the crew of Kairali, Asianet, Media One, Janam, Republic TV, and 24 News channels by the fishermen, led by a section of priests. Seeking strong action against the perpetrators of the crime, the committee demanded compensation for the cameras damaged by the protesters.

Stating that violence was not a remedy for anything, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan said already various committees had been formed to discuss the issues of fishermen. The State will continue to hold discussions with them to find a lasting solution to the issue, said Mr. Govindan.