Fishermen seek immediate compensation for fish kill in Periyar

Published - July 13, 2024 07:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fishermen taking out a protest march in Kochi on Saturday demanding compensation for the huge loss caused by the mass fish kill in the Periyar in May.

Fishermen taking out a protest march in Kochi on Saturday demanding compensation for the huge loss caused by the mass fish kill in the Periyar in May. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Fishermen under the aegis of traditional inland fishermen’s right protection forum — Paramparagatha Ulnadan Matsya Thozhilali Avakasa Samrakshana Samithi — have demanded that the government pay compensation immediately to fish farmers who lost stocks due to the heavy pollution of the Periyar on May 20 and 21 near the Eloor-Pathalam bund-cum-regulator area.

The fishermen, led by prominent environmental activists, marched to Vanchi Square near the Kerala High Court on Saturday and held a demonstration raising the demand.

The protesters demanded that the State government, through its agents such as the State Pollution Control Board, ensure that the industrial units located along the Periyar operate without polluting the environment. They called for an end to the repeated poisoning of the Periyar, the lifeline of Kochi residents. The incident had resulted in thousands of fish farmers and those engaged in catching fish on a daily basis being plunged into serious financial difficulties.

Speakers at the protest meeting claimed that around four million people depended on the Periyar for their drinking water requirements. Pollution of the river implied that they would be exposed to serious diseases, they said. Hibi Eden, MP, and T.J. Vinod, MLA, were among those who spoke at the meeting.

Kerala / Kochi / pollution

