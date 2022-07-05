Fishermen rescued from drowning in Vembanad Lake
Country boat capsizes 200 m off Kumarakom boat jetty
Four fishermen were rescued after their country boat capsized about 200 metres off the Kumarakom boat jetty in the Vembanad lake on Tuesday.
The fishermen, identified as Kunjumon, Anoop Kaythara, Sabu Naduchira and Raju Pulparachira, had ventured into the lake in the morning and were caught in heavy rain and gusty winds. By the time their boat capsized, a passenger boat operated by the State Water Transport department (SWTD) rushed to the scene and rescued the fishermen who were clinging to the capsized boat.
The SWTD staff, led by boat master Bindu Raj, brought the fishermen to safety.
A couple of days ago, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel had rescued a fisherman from the lake whose country boat was trapped in a cluster of water hyacinths.
