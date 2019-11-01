Fishermen missing in Kannur

Several fishermen who ventured into the sea ignoring the early cyclone warning were caught in the strong wind and tidal waves in Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Thursday.

In Gopalapet at Thalassery, four fishermen who ventured into the sea in the morning were caught during heavy tides and did not return until late evening.

While two fishermen, Akhilesh and Dileep, managed to reach the coast by evening, a team from Fisheries and Coast Guard were trying to locate Boney Martin, S. Vignesh, Gireesh and Rajesh who did not return even after late evening.

The police said that though their GPRS signals had been tracked, the rescue team were unable to establish communication with them.

The district administration had prohibited fishermen from venturing into the sea in the wake of Maha Cyclone, which was formed due to deep depression over the Arabian sea.

In Kasaragod district, four people suffered minor injuries when their boats collided with the breakwater at Azhithala in Neeleswaram. They were thrown out in the impact.

A fisheries team rescued all of them.

Meanwhile, the wall constructed to prevent sea incursion was damaged at Maidanapally in Kannur during heavy tides.

As a result, houses near the coast were affected as the water gushed in. Residents have been moved to safer places.

Holiday declared

In view of heavy rain and strong wind that may hit the coastal district following another deep depression formed in the Lakshadweep-Maldives-Kanyakumari region, the district administration has announced holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.