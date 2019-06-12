Fishermen lay siege to NH-66

Members of fishing community on Tuesday laid siege to the National Highway 66 near Ambalapuzha alleging apathy on the part of authorities in constructing sea wall in the region. The protest, which started around 6.30 p.m. led to disruption in traffic for one hour.

The protest ended after District Collector S. Suhas met the protesters and promised all help.

With the onset of the monsoon, life of people living along the coastal areas of the district has become nightmarish. High swell waves pounded areas in Ambalapuzha, Purakkad, Kakkazham, Arattupuzha and Cherthala threatening houses and infrastructure.

A number of houses and roads were flooded after rough sea battered the region.