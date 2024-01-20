Fishermen in Kerala turn saviours of endangered gentle marine giants

January 20, 2024 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two days ago, local fishermen on the coastal shores of Kerala released a massive whale shark that had been entangled in their nets, lingering near the shore for over 13 hours.

“Everyone presumed the shark was lifeless and Forest department officials were prepared for a post-mortem examination. However, I observed movement in its tail, and local fishermen assisted us in returning the shark to the sea,” said Ajith Shanghumugham, a local fisherman, recounting the incident from the Puthenthope coast in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Shanmughan, along with fellow fisherman Ramesh, used his boat to successfully tow the shark back to deep waters, dedicating an extended period at sea to ensure its safe return and overall well-being.

Shanmughan serves as the field officer of the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), an NGO working for the conservation of wildlife in India, for the Save the Whale Shark campaign. He revealed that he has successfully rescued and released 17 whale sharks, the largest fish species, along the Kerala coast.

He attributes the successful rescue of the shark to the awareness generated through the Save the Whale Shark campaign, led by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) in collaboration with the Kerala Forest department and Fisheries department.

According to conservationists, whale sharks, primarily feed on planktons and small species of fishes, pose no threat to human beings, earning them the name of gentle marine giants. They were often documented swimming freely with divers in the seas.

The campaign has effectively heightened awareness within the fishing community regarding the crucial need to conserve the endangered migratory shark species.