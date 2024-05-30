Fishermen demand adequate compensation for Periyar fish kill

Fishermen have claimed that the possible compensation determined by the Fisheries department for cage fish farmers and fishermen following fish kill in the Pathalam segment of the Periyar river on May 21 and 22 was inadequate. They demanded higher compensation considering the frequent occurrence of such incidents due to pollution of the river segment.

Independent fishermen’s union Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedi said the Fisheries department had recommended a compensation of ₹13.75 crore - ₹7 crore for cage farmers and ₹6.75 crore for fishermen who make a living out of fishing in the river and water bodies linked to it. But, the volume of compensation was not enough, said Charles George, representing Matsya Thozhilali Union.

Fisheries department sources refused to comment on the compensation planned by the government. However, department sources said fish stocks in around 150 cages had been lost.

Though environmental activists and fishermen have accused industrial units along the Pathalam segment of the river for allegedly releasing untreated toxic materials into the river, the Kerala State Pollution Control Board claimed that preliminary report of water samples following the fish kill did not indicate the presence of industrial pollutants. Low oxygen level in the water was reported even as the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies is conducting tests on the samples of dead fish collected on May 21 and 22.

The fishermen’s union met Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday and raised their concerns. Mr. George claimed that the minister had assured compensation for the cage fish farmers and fishermen.

Meanwhile, the fishermen have demanded that the government should ensure zero discharge by industrial units along the Periyar. The union also constituted a committee to study the fish kill and measures to be adopted in the future. Sea ranching had to be done to ensure the regeneration of fish wealth in the river, said Mr. George, adding that the cost of the operation should be realised from the corporate social responsibility funds of the industrial units.

